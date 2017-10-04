Ainsworth Bulldogs Fall to Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing 22 to 44

In their 2016 meeting, Chambers/ Wheeler Central/Ewing routed the Ainsworth Bulldogs 74 - 16. While not characterized by quite the same dominating performance, the rematch ultimately ended up the same way. Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing defeated Ainsworth by a conclusive 44 - 22 score, during their 2017 match-up on Friday, September 29th.

Despite Ainsworth’s defeat, the squad still enjoyed a top-notch performance from senior Payton Allen, who finished up with 133 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns.

The win bumped Chambers/ Wheeler Central/Ewing’s record up to 4-1. The defeat dropped Ainsworth’s record to 2-3

