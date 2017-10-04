Ainsworth Bulldogs Fall to Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing 22 to 44

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

In their 2016 meeting, Chambers/ Wheeler Central/Ewing routed the Ainsworth Bulldogs 74 - 16. While not characterized by quite the same dominating performance, the rematch ultimately ended up the same way. Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing defeated Ainsworth by a conclusive 44 - 22 score, during their 2017 match-up on Friday, September 29th.

Despite Ainsworth’s defeat, the squad still enjoyed a top-notch performance from senior Payton Allen, who finished up with 133 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns.

The win bumped Chambers/ Wheeler Central/Ewing’s record up to 4-1. The defeat dropped Ainsworth’s record to 2-3

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467