Ainsworth Bulldogs Fall to Clearwater/Orchard Cyclones

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 2:02pm admin

The Ainsworth Bulldogs traveled to Clearwater on Friday, September 22nd to face a tough Clearwater/ Orchard team.

The Dawgs struggled on offense giving up the ball eight times with four fumbles and four interceptions.

Clearwater/Orchard put up 46 points against the Dawgs while holding Ainsworth scoreless.

Clearwater/Orchard had 342 total yards with 258 coming on the ground.

 

 

