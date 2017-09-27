Ainsworth Bulldogs Fall to Clearwater/Orchard Cyclones

The Ainsworth Bulldogs traveled to Clearwater on Friday, September 22nd to face a tough Clearwater/ Orchard team.

The Dawgs struggled on offense giving up the ball eight times with four fumbles and four interceptions.

Clearwater/Orchard put up 46 points against the Dawgs while holding Ainsworth scoreless.

Clearwater/Orchard had 342 total yards with 258 coming on the ground.

