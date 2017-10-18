Ainsworth Bulldogs Lose to Burwell Longhorns, 20 to 53

The Ainsworth Bulldogs hosted the Burwell Longhorns on Friday, October 13th and suffered a 53 to 20 defeat. Burwell brought their five and two record to Ainsworth and got back their starting quarterback, who had been sidelined with an injury.

Burwell jumped to an early lead, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter and adding three more in the second quarter to rack up 40 points.Ainsworth’s quarterback Payton Allen connected with Grant Stec for a 52 yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Ainsworth its only score in the first half.The halftime score was Burwell 40 and Ainsworth 6.

