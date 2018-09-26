Ainsworth Bulldogs Lose to West Holt Huskies in Defensive Battle

Penalties and turnovers by the Ainsworth Bulldogs contributed to a 14 point loss to the West Holt Huskies on Thursday, September 20th.

Both teams struggled in the first quarter to move the ball. The Dawgs had the Huskies with a fourth down and 29 yards in a punting position. An Ainsworth defender trying for a blocked punt hit the kicker giving West Holt 15 yards and new set of downs.

