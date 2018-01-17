Ainsworth Bulldogs Split Two Games Defeating Boyd County and Losing to O’Neill

The Ainsworth Bulldog Basketball Team split games this past week.

On Tuesday, January 9th, the Dawgs hosted the seven and three Boyd County Spartans. The Dawgs defeated the Spartans 49 to 38.

On Thursday, January 11th, the Dawgs traveled to O’Neill and lost to the O’Neill Eagles, 56 to 73. The O’Neill Eagles are undefeated on the season with a 11 and 0 record.

