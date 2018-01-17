Ainsworth Bulldogs Split Two Games Defeating Boyd County and Losing to O’Neill

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Ainsworth Bulldog Basketball Team split games this past week.

On Tuesday, January 9th, the Dawgs hosted the seven and three Boyd County Spartans. The Dawgs defeated the Spartans 49 to 38.

On Thursday, January 11th, the Dawgs traveled to O’Neill and lost to the O’Neill Eagles, 56 to 73. The O’Neill Eagles are undefeated on the season with a 11 and 0 record. 

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467