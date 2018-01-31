Ainsworth Bulldogs Take Third Place in Southwest Conference Tournament

The Ainsworth Bulldogs took third place in the Southwest Conference Basketball Tournament.

The Dawgs hosted McCook for their first game of the tournament on Tuesday, January 23rd. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, January 22nd, but Mother Nature dumped snow on most of Nebraska requiring a postponement of the game to January 23rd.

Ainsworth and McCook played a hard fought, fast paced game with Ainsworth finally coming out on top 58 to 54.

Both teams played an aggressive offense and defense and the score went back and forth through the first half with Ainsworth taking a one-point lead into halftime. McCook came out hot in the third quarter and took the lead. The Dawgs struggled getting their shots to fall in the third quarter.

