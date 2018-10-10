Ainsworth Cross Country Teams Complete Historic Sweep at Southwest Conference

A year after sweeping the titles in Minden in 2017, the Ainsworth Cross Country teams pulled off the rare feat again in Broken Bow on Thursday, October 4th by capturing the girls’ and boys’ team titles this year.

The Bulldogs became the first team in Southwest Conference (SWC) history, dating back to the inception of girls competing in the SWC championships in the 1980’s, to complete the sweep in consecutive years. In all, seven Bulldogs earned all-conference honors on the day.

High School Girls

The girls were closer to being back to full strength as several, who had been out with injuries, returned.

Rylee Rice highlighted the day, as she became just the third female in SWC history to capture three consecutive titles. Rice took control of the race early as she ran 19:24.3 for the win. Lucia McKeag of Ogallala finished 2nd to Rice with a time of 19:52.3.

CeeAnna Beel had another strong outing as she finished 4th. Beel finished in a time of 20:54.0.

