Ainsworth Edges Bassett in Inaugural Border Cup Golf Tournament

The inaugural Border Cup match play golf tournament between members of the Ainsworth Golf Course and the Bassett Country Club was contested Saturday at Bassett.

Ainsworth jumped out to an early three-point lead and held on to win the inaugural tournament by a 13- 12 score.

The Border Cup format includes three nine-hole two-man team rounds, and one nine-hole singles round. Each squad sets its roster, with matchups then decided randomly via a card draw.

