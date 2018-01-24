Ainsworth Girls Basketball Team Picks Up First Win of Season Over Valentine

A young Ainsworth Girls Basketball Team has been struggling this season to record their first win, but the wait is over. The Lady Dawgs defeated the Valentine Lady Badgers on January 18th by 10 points, 36 to 26.

Recent games the Lady Dawgs played were:

Boyd County on January 9th with a 30 to 52 loss.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/