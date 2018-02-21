Ainsworth Girls Basketball Team Wins C2-6 Subdistricts

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Ainsworth Lady Bulldog Basketball Team won both of its games in the C2-6 Subdistricts to advance to District Finals against Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday, February 23rd in Spencer, NE.

Niobrara/Verdigre

The #2 seed Lady Dawgs played #3 seed Niobrara/Verdigre in their first Subdistrict game on Tuesday, February 13th and defeated the Cougars 54 to 50.

The Lady Dawgs jumped to a big lead in the first quarter, scoring 21 points while holding Niobrara/ Verdigre to only nine points.

The Cougars came back with a vengeance in the second quarter and scored 18 points. Ainsworth was able to score only two points in the quarter allowing Niobrara/ Verdigre to take a 27 to 23 lead into halftime.

 

 

