Ainsworth Girls Basketball Team Wins C2-6 Subdistricts

The Ainsworth Lady Bulldog Basketball Team won both of its games in the C2-6 Subdistricts to advance to District Finals against Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday, February 23rd in Spencer, NE.

Niobrara/Verdigre

The #2 seed Lady Dawgs played #3 seed Niobrara/Verdigre in their first Subdistrict game on Tuesday, February 13th and defeated the Cougars 54 to 50.

The Lady Dawgs jumped to a big lead in the first quarter, scoring 21 points while holding Niobrara/ Verdigre to only nine points.

The Cougars came back with a vengeance in the second quarter and scored 18 points. Ainsworth was able to score only two points in the quarter allowing Niobrara/ Verdigre to take a 27 to 23 lead into halftime.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/