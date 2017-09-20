Ainsworth Golfers Win Back Rolling Rock Trophy From Valentine

Ainsworth recaptured the Rolling Rock Golf title from Valentine at the Ainsworth Golf Course by a 17-8 margin Sunday during the annual match-play event between the two teams. Ainsworth had five golfers finish undefeated on the day, with Robert Magill and Nick Martin each posting a perfect 4-0 record in the match play rounds. Doug Weiss, Brett Knoetzel and Tony Allen each won three matches and halved one match in the win. Ainsworth jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the scramble round, and followed that up with 4-1/2 points in the alternate shot to take a commanding 8-1/2 to 1-1/2 lead. In the best ball format, Ainsworth increased its lead to 11-1/2 to 3-1/2 by scoring three points in the round to two for Valentine. Ainsworth then won five singles matches to Valentine’s four wins with one match halved. The 17-8 margin is tied for the second largest margin of victory in the series to only the 18-1/2 to 6-1/2 win Ainsworth posted in 2015. Valentine won the 2016 Rolling Rock by a 13-12 score at The Prairie Club.

2017 Rolling Rock Scramble Round

Tony Allen and Todd Kicken, Ainsworth, def. Scott Grooms and Ryan Radant, Valentine, 3&2. Sean Sterkel and Rod Worrell, Ainsworth, def. Jeff Wrage and Brooks Coleman, Valentine, 3&1. Doug Weiss and Brett Knoetzel, Ainsworth, def. Luke Fischer and Dallas Fowler, Valentine, 3&2. Nick Larsen and Morgan Fischer, Valentine, def. Graig Kinzie and Cody Goochey, Ainsworth, 2 UP. Nick Martin and Robert Magill, Ainsworth, def. Robert Joseph and Chris Danielski, Valentine, 2&1.

Ainsworth 4, Valentine 1

Alternate Shot

Tony Allen and Todd Kicken, Ainsworth, def. Chris Danielski and Robert Joseph, Valentine, 3&2. Graig Kinzie and Rod Worrell, Ainsworth, def. Ryan Radant and Brooks Coleman, Valentine, 3&1. Cody Goochey and Sean Sterkel, Ainsworth, def. Scott Grooms and Dallas Fowler, Valentine, 2&1. Nick Martin and Robert Magill, Ainsworth, def. Morgan Fischer and Nick Larsen, Valentine, 4&3. Brett Knoetzel and Doug Weiss, Ainsworth, and Luke Fischer and Jeff Wrage, Valentine, halved.

Ainsworth 8-1/2, Valentine 1-1/2

Best Ball

Tony Allen and Todd Kicken, Ainsworth, and Chris Danielski and Brooks Coleman, Valentine, halved. Sean Sterkel and Cody Goochey, Ainsworth, and Nick Larsen and Robert Joseph, Valentine, halved. Jeff Wrage and Dallas Fowler, Valentine, def. Graig Kinzie and Rod Worrell, Ainsworth, 1 UP. Robert Magill and Nick Martin, Ainsworth, def. Luke Fischer and Morgan Fischer, Valentine, 1 UP. Doug Weiss and Brett Knoetzel, Ainsworth, def. Scott Grooms and Ryan Radant, Valentine, 3&1.

Ainsworth 11-1/2, Valentine 3-1/2

Singles

Nick Larsen, Valentine, def. Graig Kinzie, Ainsworth, 2&1. Morgan Fischer, Valentine, def. Cody Goochey, Ainsworth, 2&1. Tony Allen, Ainsworth, def. Robert Joseph, Valentine, 3&1. Rod Worrell, Ainsworth, and Brooks Coleman, Valentine, halved. Ryan Radant, Valentine, def. Todd Kicken, Ainsworth, 2&1. Robert Magill, Ainsworth, def. Scott Grooms, Valentine, 3&1. Nick Martin, Ainsworth, def. Jeff Wrage, Valentine 1 UP. Dallas Fowler, Valentine, def. Sean Sterkel, Ainsworth, 2&1. Brett Knoetzel, Ainsworth, def. Luke Fischer, Valentine, 5&3. Doug Weiss, Ainsworth, def. Chris Danielski, Valentine, 3&2.

Final Score

Ainsworth 17, Valentine 8

Individual records for Ainsworth

(17): Nick Martin 4-0, Robert Magill 4-0, Tony Allen 3-0-1, Doug Weiss 3-0-1, Brett Knoetzel 3-0-1, Todd Kicken 2-1-1, Rod Worrell 2-1-1, Sean Sterkel 2-1-1, Cody Goochey 1-2-1 and Graig Kinzie 1-3. Individual records for Valentine

(8): Nick Larsen 2-1-1, Dallas Fowler 2-2, Morgan Fischer 2-2, Jeff Wrage 1-2-1, Ryan Radant 1-3, Brooks Coleman 0-2-2, Luke Fischer 0-3-1, Robert Joseph 0-3-1, Chris Danielski 0-3-1 and Scott Grooms 0-4.