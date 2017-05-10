Ainsworth High School Track Teams Take Third at Valentine Invitational

The Ainsworth Track Teams competed in the Valentine Invita-tional Track Meet on Friday, May 5th.Both the Ainsworth Boys and Girls High School Track Teams took third place.

The boys scored 105 points while the girls scored 108 points.Bringing home first place medals for the boys were Ben Arens - 1600 Meter Run, Payton Allen - 110 Meter Hurdles, 4x100 Meter Relay Team, Jacce Beck - Shot Put and Tate Fernau - Pole Vault.First place medals for the girls were earned by Rylee Rice - 1600 Meter Run and 100 Meter Hurdles and Megan Appelt - 300 Meter Hurdles.

