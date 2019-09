Curtis Childers and Graig Kinzie shared the top spot Thursday, August 15th during Men’s League Golf at the Ainsworth Golf Course. Childers and Kinzie each posted even-par rounds of 36.

Kevin Martin, Robert Magill and Nick Martin carded rounds of 38, and Rod Worrell and Brett Knoetzel finished with rounds of 39.

