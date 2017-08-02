Ainsworth Men’s League Golf

The low round during men’s league golf Thursday at the Ainsworth Golf Course belonged to Brett Knoetzel with an even-par 36. Knoetzel finished one better than Graig Kinzie, who posted a 1-over par round of 37. Doug Weiss and Joel Klammer carded rounds of 38, and John Pierce, Micah Graff, Sean Sterkel and Jim Hoch recorded rounds of 39.

The low net round, which takes handicap into account, belonged to Chris Osterman with a net round of 27. John Pierce, Cory Griebel and Kade Gracey fired net rounds of 30, Cole McCall had a net 31, and Brett Knoetzel, Joel Klammer and Chris Lammers finished with net rounds of 32.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/