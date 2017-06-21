Ainsworth Senior Baseball Falls 3-5 to Creighton

The Ainsworth Senior Baseball Team hosted its first home game of the summer on Monday, June 12th against Creighton. They played seven innings before Creighton took home the win with a final score of 3-5.

Kade Kral was 1-1 and Ain-sworth’s first hit of the night. Tate Fernau was the pitch runner for Kral and made it to home plate to score late in the third inning.

