Ainsworth Senior Baseball Falls 3-5 to Creighton

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Ainsworth Senior Baseball Team hosted its first home game of the summer on Monday, June 12th against Creighton. They played seven innings before Creighton took home the win with a final score of 3-5.

Kade Kral was 1-1 and Ain-sworth’s first hit of the night. Tate Fernau was the pitch runner for Kral and made it to home plate to score late in the third inning.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467