Ainsworth Special Olympic Athletes Win Gold and Silver at State Basketball Tournament

Ainsworth Special Olympic athletes traveled to Lincoln for the state basketball tournament on Saturday, April 7th, at Lincoln North Star High School.

The team consisting of Kurt Johnson, Kasey Johnson, Austan Walton, Kaylie Ulibarri and Ty Bolli received gold medals in their division. Patty Finley participated in the Individual Class A Skills and received a silver medal.

