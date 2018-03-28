Ainsworth Track Teams Open Season in South Dakota

The Ainsworth Track teams opened their 2018 season with a trip to the Dan Lennon B High School Track Meet in Vermillion, SD on Tuesday, March 20th. The Dan Lennon Track Meet is hosted by the University of South Dakota.

The Dan Lennon High School Track meet had athletes from fifty schools. It is open to high school athletes from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

Sophomore Rylee Rice placed second in the Girls 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:26.03. Rice placed eighth in the 60 Meter Hurdles.

After placing second in the preliminaries and first in the semi-finals, Rice tripped during the finals race and placed eighth.

On the boys side, Ben Arens placed second in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:41.47. Payton Allen placed fourth in the 60 Meter Hurdles with a time of 8.99. Tate Fernau took fifth place in the Pole Vault with a height of 11’ 0”.