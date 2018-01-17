Ainsworth Wrestlers Tie for Second Place at Shelton Wrestling Invitational

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Ainsworth Wrestling Team tied for second place with Arapahoe in the Shelton Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, January 13th.

Both Ainsworth and Arapahoe wrestlers scored 96 team points and were one point behind first place Alma, who scored 97 points as a team.

Wrestlers placing for Ainsworth were Oren Pozehl, 138 pounds, and Ty Richardson, 152 pounds, with first place finishes. Colt Temple took second place in the 145 pound weight class. 

 

