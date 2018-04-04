Alexa Hannahs to compete for world team in shooting sportshours
Gregory High School senior, Alexa Hannahs, is hitting the mark in shooting sports, having competed at the State Junior Olympic Championships in Rapid City on January 13 and qualifying for a spot on the National Junior Olympics team in air pistol. To make the national team, Hannahs had to finish in the top three in her selected event. Her second-place finish there means that she will be competing at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado the weekend of April 20-24. Approximately 2400 competitors from around the country were shooting for one of only
763 invitations to compete for a spot on the World Cup team. Included in those 763 are the top 33 of the J1 (18-21 year old) group in Hannahs’ event. As part of that 33, Hannahs has the advantage of previous national competition experience, having shot on two national 4-H shooting teams and competing at the USA Winter Air Games in Colorado in December of 2017. “It definitely helps that I was able to compete at the Olympic Training Center before,” she stated. “Now I know what to expect this time around.”
