Area athlete to compete at NAIA Nationals

Matt Campbell, a freshman at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, will be competing at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 24-26. Campbell qualified for Nationals at his last meet, where the top five throwers in the nation were also competing, with a personal record of 49.9 meters (163’ 8.5”) for an automatic qualification in the discus. He earned a provisional qualification as well in the shot put, bypassing the provisional qualification distance of 15.25 meters (50’ 1/4”) with a throw of 50’ 6.5”.

Campbell was red-shirted for the indoor season because of knee surgery, but came back strong for outdoor track and field and competed in the three throwing events of shot, discus, and hammer. He used that time to gain weight per coach’s orders, no small feat on cafeteria food!

