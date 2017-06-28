Area youth compete at 4-H rodeo in Burke on Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24

The Burke Riding Club hosted their annual two day 4-H Rodeo held at the Burke Stampede Rodeo Grounds on June 23 and 24th. Even though it was quite windy and chilly, it did not stop the 165 contestants from trying their best. Rough Stock events were held only on Friday morning. The “roughys” had two rounds on saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls. Kolton Salonen won both rounds of the saddle broncs. Riggin Shippy won one round of bull riding in the senior division while Riley Shippy won both rounds of bull riding in junior bull riding.

