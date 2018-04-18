Badger Wrestling adds another State Championship banner!!!

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Perhaps by now, state wrestling is nothing more than a blur...but the hanging of the banner in the Valentine High School Gym has to bring back all the adrenaline, and camaraderie of being part of the 2018 Class C State Wrestling Championship team. Coach Shane Allison said, “It is just incredible what these kids have accomplished in the last few years.

DJ and Jordan have been a part of seven banners hanging in the gym. They also set #1 (Jordan) and #2 (DJ) on Valentine’s all-time win leaders.

 

