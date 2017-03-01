Badgers are Dual Champions!!!

The Valentine Badgers pulled off another Championship this past weekend when they won NSAA Class C Duals.

Duals were delayed due to the storm that began Thursday morning and affected a great portion of the state, including Kearney where the competition was held at UNK Health and Sports Center.

Coach Shane Allison said, “The roads were o.k., we left Saturday morning and came back after... long day.”

NSAA’s Dual Wrestling Championships began at 11:30 a.m., February 25, 2017 - with Class C Quarterfinal classes beginning at 1:00 p.m.

