Badgers clutch C-2 District 8 Championship, prepare for first round playoffs

Valentine defeated Kimball last Friday, October 20, 2017, winning 53 - 6. The Badgers clutched the C-2 District 8 Championship for the second year in a row and secured the #4 seed in the state football playoffs. Valentine's offense came in ready to rumble, picking up 41 points in the first half. That put it at a 41 - 6 advantage.

Things continued to go its way in the second half, where the defense allowed a paltry zero points. The Badgers set the tone early in the game after they held the Longhorn's to a 3-and-out on their first possession. Lane McGinley recovered a blocked punt by Garrett Long to land the Badgers on the Kimball 1 yard line. DJ Stephen would punch it into the end zone on the next play and a PAT by Grant Fischer would put the Badgers on the board at 10:22 to go in the first quarter by 7-0. Almost immediately, Eric Haase would get an interception at the 43 yard line that would ultimately result in a 12 yard run by DJ Stephen to go up 13-0.

