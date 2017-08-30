Badgers defeat Gordon-Rushville Mustangs in season opener, 51-6

The 2017 Badger Football team has 41 athletes on the roster this year with 13 seniors, 12 juniors, 10 sophomores, and six freshman. Assistant coaches Marcus Little and Ian Bish are new additions to the coaching staff with Levi Loofe, James Belville and Head Coach Blake Beebout.

The Badgers hosted the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs in the season opener of the 2017 football season on Friday, August 25, 2017. The hour before kickoff, mother nature decided to dump up to a half inch of rain and some hail on the northeast section of town, but by kickoff the sun was shining and conditions were ideal.

