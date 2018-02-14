Badgers fall to North Central

The Badgers traveled to Bassett on Thursday, February 8, 2018 to take on the North Central Knights.

The Lady Badgers were completely overwhelmed by the Lady Knights as they fell to North Central by a final score of 70-38. The Knights now possess a 19-3 record on the season.

The Lady Badgers will travel to Alliance on Tuesday, February 13 for C1 District 12 subdistrict play against the Mitchell Tigers. The Tigers come into Districts unbeaten at 23-0.

