Badgers fall short to Arcadia; shutout St. Paul

The Badgers travelled to Arcadia on Friday, September 1, 2017 for a game against the Arcadia/Loup City Rebels.

The Rebels were determined to avenge the 38-31 double overtime loss to the Badgers in 2016, and that they did. In a defensive battle that came down to the final seconds, the Rebels edged out the Badgers by a score of 16-14.

