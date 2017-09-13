Badgers fall short to Arcadia; shutout St. Paul

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Badgers travelled to Arcadia on Friday, September 1, 2017 for a game against the Arcadia/Loup City Rebels.

The Rebels were determined to avenge the 38-31 double overtime loss to the Badgers in 2016, and that they did. In a defensive battle that came down to the final seconds, the Rebels edged out the Badgers by a score of 16-14.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467