Badgers shut out Bridgeport Bulldogs

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Valentine hosted the Bridgeport Bulldogs in their Homecoming game on Friday, October 6, 2017.

The 3-3 Bulldogs came to town after a prominent 36-7 win over Kimball the week before. The Badgers held the Bulldogs scoreless, beating them by a score of 47-0, the majority of the points in the first half.

The Badgers kicked off to the Bulldogs to start the game, holding them to three-and-out, which set the stage for the rest of the game. The Badgers were able to score on their first possession of the game at 5:54 to go in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Kelber to Brayden Fowler and a Grant Fischer PAT put the Badgers up 7-0. Kelber would hit DJ Stephen with a 19-yard pass at 1:06 to go in the first quarter to go up by a score of 13-0.

 

