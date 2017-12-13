Badgers take first at Gordon Rushville Invite

Gordon Rushville Invite 2017 Results for Valentine, December 7.

106 - Chris Williams (7-0) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

1st Place Match - Chris Williams (Valentine) 7-0 won by fall over Tanner Ostrander (Ogallala) 5-3 (Fall 0:22)

113 - Jarrett Battershaw (5-5) placed 5th and scored 11.00 team points.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/