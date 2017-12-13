Badgers take first at Gordon Rushville Invite

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Gordon Rushville Invite 2017 Results for Valentine, December 7.

106 - Chris Williams (7-0) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

1st Place Match - Chris Williams (Valentine) 7-0 won by fall over Tanner Ostrander (Ogallala) 5-3 (Fall 0:22)

113 - Jarrett Battershaw (5-5) placed 5th and scored 11.00 team points.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467