Bakke and Beck place at state golf

The Gorilla golf season came to a close at the State B Tournament in Sioux Falls June 5th and 6th. The boys’ tournament was held at Spring Creek while the girls golfed at Prairie Green. Gregory was represented by boys Jon Bakke and JJ Beck and Emma Schweigert and Brooklyn VanDerWerff on the girls side.

Alec Johnson from Bon Homme won the tournament shooting 6 under par. After a strong second day, Bakke finished at 16 over par which was good for a tie for 15th place and a two day total of 160. Beck finished two strokes behind Bakke at 18 over which put him in a tie for 19th place with a two day total of 162.

