Beck finishes in second place at state golf tournament

JJ Beck capped off a tremendous season by placing second at the Boys Class B State Golf Tournament in Watertown. The boys event took place at Cattail Crossing Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday, June 4th and 5th.

Beck finished his second day strong and edged out Nick Hansen from Great Plains Lutheran on the last hole for sole possession of second place. Beck shot a 77 on the first day before coming back with a 73 on the second day for an overall score of 150, or 6 over par. Aberdeen Christian’s Judah Aderhold won the tournament at 148 overall including an incredible 69 on the second day.

