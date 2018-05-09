Beebout and Schumacher Win First Golf Tournament of Season

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Brandon Beebout and Dan Schumacher of Kearney won the first event of the season on Sunday, May 6th at the Ainsworth Golf Course, carding a 6-under par round of 66 to take the championship flight of a two-person tournament.

Beebout and Schumacher carded a 4-under par round of 32 in the scramble round, and a 2-under par 34 in the best ball round to win by two shots over two teams.

 

