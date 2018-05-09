Beebout and Schumacher Win First Golf Tournament of Season

Brandon Beebout and Dan Schumacher of Kearney won the first event of the season on Sunday, May 6th at the Ainsworth Golf Course, carding a 6-under par round of 66 to take the championship flight of a two-person tournament.

Beebout and Schumacher carded a 4-under par round of 32 in the scramble round, and a 2-under par 34 in the best ball round to win by two shots over two teams.

