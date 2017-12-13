B/G Storm wrestling squad claims third place at Burke/Gregory Invitational Tournament

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 9:35am News Staff
Coach John Hansen

In dual action, B/G traveled to Wagner on Thursday, December 7 and competed against Winner and Wagner.

Burke/Gregory vs. Winner

Final score was Winner 48 - Burke/Gregory 26.

Winner’s Kaden Keiser won over B/G’s Owen Hansen by tech fall in the 106# class.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467