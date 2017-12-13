B/G Storm wrestling squad claims third place at Burke/Gregory Invitational Tournament
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 9:35am News Staff
Coach John Hansen
In dual action, B/G traveled to Wagner on Thursday, December 7 and competed against Winner and Wagner.
Burke/Gregory vs. Winner
Final score was Winner 48 - Burke/Gregory 26.
Winner’s Kaden Keiser won over B/G’s Owen Hansen by tech fall in the 106# class.
