B/G wrestling squad claims third place at Stanley County Invitational

The Burke/Gregory Storm wrestling team participated in the Stanley County Invitational Tournament that was held on Saturday, December 2, 2017. The Burke/Gregory team settled into third place with 189 points while the first place race between Spearfish and Mobridge-Pollock went right down to the final weight class where Spearfish came out on top by one point over Mobridge- Pollock.

The final teams scores were as follows: Spearfish, 259 pts., Mobridge- Pollock, 258 pts., Burke/ Gregory, 189.5 pts., Potter County, 115 pts., and Stanley County, 93.5 pts. in fifth place.

Bennett County placed sixth with 89 points, Newell earned seventh place with 82 points, Lemmon/ McIntosh earned eighth with 50 points, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte received ninth place with 40 pts., Lyman earned tenth place with 34 pts., Ipswich/Leola took eleventh place with 12 pts., Sully Buttes earned twelfth place with 9 points and Lower Brule earned one point.

