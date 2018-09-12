Both Ainsworth Cross Country Teams Take First Place Trophies from Broken Bow Invite

The Ainsworth Cross Country teams pulled off a first as the girls and boys swept the top team honors at the Broken Bow Invitational on Saturday, September 8th.

Girls Cross Country Team

The girls, paced by four runners in the top ten, easily out-distanced the field as they won with 17 points.

Junior Rylee Rice took home top honors as she set an early fast pace and pulled away for the win with a time of 20:01.7. Kloe Severance of Ord finished in 2nd with a time of 20:50.2. Madison Welch easily had the best outing of her career as she finished 3rd with a time of 20:56.9.

