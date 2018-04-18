Boys golf team takes first place at SESDSS meet

The Gregory golf team traveled to Fox Run in Yankton on Thursday, April 12, to compete in the annual SESSS tournament.

The boys team consisted of Jon Bakke, Jayd VanDerWerff, and JJ Beck. The girls team consisted of Emma Schweigert, Lindsey Wenger and Brooklyn VanDerWerff.

Both teams enjoyed a great day with the boys team claiming first place. Beck finished in first place overall with a score of 78, two strokes ahead of second place finisher Brody Boltjes of Platte/Geddes. Bakke finished in third place with an 86 and VanDer-Werff finished in ninth place with an 88.

