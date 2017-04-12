Boys track team claims first place at SCC meet

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 12:09pm News Staff

The Gregory Gorilla track teams participated in the SCC track meet held in Burke on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Team standings for the girls were as follows: Kimball/White Lake in first place with 95 pts. followed by Gregory with 81 pts., Platte-Geddes and Colome tied for third with 80 pts., Andes Central/Dakota Christian came in fifth with 42 pts. and Burke/South Central in sixth with 24 pts.

In the boys division, Gregory claimed first place with 100 pts. followed by Colome with 73 pts., Burke/South Central in third with 67 pts., Andes Central/Dakota Christian in fourth place with 63 pts., Platte-Geddes had 55 pts. for fifth place and Kimball/White Lake in sixth place with 43 pts.

 

