Boys track team claims first place at SCC meet
The Gregory Gorilla track teams participated in the SCC track meet held in Burke on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Team standings for the girls were as follows: Kimball/White Lake in first place with 95 pts. followed by Gregory with 81 pts., Platte-Geddes and Colome tied for third with 80 pts., Andes Central/Dakota Christian came in fifth with 42 pts. and Burke/South Central in sixth with 24 pts.
In the boys division, Gregory claimed first place with 100 pts. followed by Colome with 73 pts., Burke/South Central in third with 67 pts., Andes Central/Dakota Christian in fourth place with 63 pts., Platte-Geddes had 55 pts. for fifth place and Kimball/White Lake in sixth place with 43 pts.
