Bulldog Volleyball AddsThree Wins to Season Record

The Ainsworth Bulldog Volleyball team picked up another string of wins during a home triangular on Thursday, October 12th and the Valentine Tournament on Satur-day, October 14th.

Broken Bow Triangular

Coming off two wins at the Co-lome Triangular, the Bulldogs dropped two games during the Broken Bow Triangular on Tuesday, October 10th.After a close loss of 23-25 in the first set against Broken Bow, Ainsworth struggled to come back, and lost the second set 10-25. Claire Steinhauser and Shelby Jones both had two kills for the Bulldogs, followed by Erin Kuchera, Megan Appelt and Mckenna Erthum with one each.

