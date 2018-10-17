Bulldog Volleyball Claims Three Homecoming Wins

Homecoming week for the Ainsworth Bulldog Volleyball team meant a win during their home triangular, and two more wins at the Valentine Tournament.

Ainsworth hosted Stuart and Boyd County on October 11th and came away with a win against the Broncos. The Bulldogs started the triangular with a loss in two sets against the Boyd County Spartans, but came back to defeat the Stuart Broncos after dropping the first set.

Boyd County Spartans

Ainsworth held close to Boyd County in the first set of the match, eventually falling 21-25, but the Spartans pulled away early for a big win in the second set, with the Bulldogs losing 9-25.

