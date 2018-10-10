Bulldog Volleyball Defeats Colome in Double Triangular; Takes Record to 3-15

The Ainsworth Bulldogs hosted Colome, Stuart and North Central for a double volleyball triangular October 2nd, where they came away with a win against the Colome Cowboys. The triangular was a “pink out” to raise money for the Sandhills Cancer Fund.

O’Neill Eagles

Prior to the triangular, Ainsworth hosted the O’Neill Eagles for a dual on September 27th. The Bulldogs were defeated in four sets: 23-25, 25-22, 15-25 and 12-25.

Freshman Kaitlyn Nelson had nine kills for the Bulldogs. Junior Brieann Schipporeit managed seven kills and no hitting errors in the game. Freshman Summer Richardson made five kills and senior Shelby Jones had three. Senior Megan Appelt and sophomore Mila Pozehl both had one kill against the Eagles.

