Burke-Gregory and Chamberlain trade pins in wrestling dual

The Burke-Gregory Storm traveled to Chamberlain for a dual Tuesday, January 9. This was a very interesting dual. I think we may have set a record here for matches that went in a minimum amount of time. Every match that was wrestled in the evening, including a number of exhibition matches, ended up in a pin fall, with the exception of three forfeits that were recorded in there. And I believe that only two of the matches that were wrestled went into the second period; the rest ended up in a pin in the first period.

When the smoke was all cleared from that, we ended up with a 42- 42 tie. However, based on the tiebreaking criteria, we had to go down about five spots on that criteria, and Chamberlain ended up winning that contest for having scored the most first points scored in the matches that were wrestled. That gives Chamberlain another point, and that put Chamberlain on top with a score of 43-42.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/