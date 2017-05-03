Burke High School Rodeo is Sun., May 7

Ready, set, let’s rope and ride….. Don’t miss the 2017 rodeo season opener this Sunday, May 7th at the Stampede Arena in Burke. High school cowboys and cowgirls will drift in from all over South Dakota to participate in the third leg or final day of the Triple Crown High School Rodeo. 2017 marks the 23rd year that Burke has been a part of the Triple Crown. Winner will host the first day, White River the second day and Burke the third day. Jackets have been purchased by all three clubs to be awarded to contestants with the most points in each of the 13 rodeo events at all three rodeos. And a saddle will be awarded to the all-around cowboy and cowgirl at the end of the three day event. The All-Around award is given for most points earned in two or more events at all three rodeos.

Wilson Rodeo Company of Kylewill will supply the stock. Doug Shepperd of Mills, NE will furnish the cutting cattle.

