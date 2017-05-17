C-K’s Jenkins and Cheney qualify for state track

Cody-Kilgore track and field traveled to Bassett, for the 2017 District-6 track meet. Nine area teams competed in the meet including Boyd County, Chambers-Wheeler Central, Clearwater-Orchard, Elgin Public/Pope John, Ewing, Cody-Kilgore, North Central, O’Neill St. Mary’s, and Stuart. In the district track meet, only participants who place first or second in open events, or first place in relays are invited to participate in the Nebraska State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Bentley Jenkins placed second in the 800m and fifth in the 1600m and was the only C-K women’s team member to qualify for the state championship meet.