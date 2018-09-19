C-K competes in 2018 Alliance Cross Country meet

The Cody-Kilgore Cross Country (XC) team travelled to Alliance, Saturday, September 15, 2018, to compete in the Alliance Invitational XC meet.

Conditions were pleasant at 9:00 a.m. when the girls and boys middle school runners ran the 3 kilometer race (equivalent to 1.86 miles) at Laing Park in Alliance. Drew Farrell, and Tanner Olson ran in the middle school division and were able to improve on their personal record times placing 72nd and 46th respectively.

