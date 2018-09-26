Calvo Helps UW Teams Sweep Opening Fall Rodeo

The University of Wyoming’s rodeo season got off to an impressive start when both the Cowboys and Cowgirls squads swept their respective team titles at the opening competition the weekend of September 15th in Chadron, NE.

The Cowboys scored 580 points to easily capture the first of five fall Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) rodeos, and the Cowgirls got off to a fast start in winning with 420 points, also enjoying a triple-figure victory margin over the second-place team.

