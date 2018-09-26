Calvo Helps UW Teams Sweep Opening Fall Rodeo

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 2:37pm

The University of Wyoming’s rodeo season got off to an impressive start when both the Cowboys and Cowgirls squads swept their respective team titles at the opening competition the weekend of September 15th in Chadron, NE.

The Cowboys scored 580 points to easily capture the first of five fall Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR) rodeos, and the Cowgirls got off to a fast start in winning with 420 points, also enjoying a triple-figure victory margin over the second-place team.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467