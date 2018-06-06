Cherry County kids qualify for National Junior High School Finals Rodeo

Each summer, the “best of the best” from each state and province qualify for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Approximately 1,000 competitors show off their talents in the event and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes.

Events include Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping, Junior Bull Riding, Bareback Steer Riding and Saddle Bronc Steer Riding.

