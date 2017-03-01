Coaches Comments - Shane Allison:

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

It was tougher than expected, but the wrestlers pulled out another State title on Saturday. A one point win in the semifinals over Broken Bow, followed up by a dramatic last second takedown by senior HWT Jared Fulton to secure the title against Battle Creek proved that winning a state title is never easy.

Brody Benson provided the “Big Win” of the dual. Brody pinned Lade of Battle Creek in a rematch of his third place match a week ago that he lost. That was a swing match that we needed. Brody came up huge on the big stage.

The Badgers will say good bye to a great group of seniors. You don't have the kind of season we had without great senior leadership. Senior’s include:

• Noah Eklund finished his career a three time state medalist. Noah is a great kid in which I am pleased to have had the honor of coaching.

• Hudson Pearman also was a three time placer. Hudson has set the standard in career wins, and is just an over-all great person.

 

 

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467