Cody-Kilgore earns first place in Academics!

Students from 27 area high schools put their skills and knowledge to the test during the 51st annual Inter-High Scholastic Contest at North Platte Community College. More than 250 applied technology tests were taken on North Campus and more than 700 academic tests were taken on South Campus.

The applied technology competitions consisted of both written test and hands-on elements. Students were judged in the areas of auto body, automotive/diesel, building construction, electrical, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

On the academic side, students took exams on everything from accounting and athletic training to chemistry and information technology. They presented three to five minute monologues in a dramatic arts competition and performed solo vocal and instrumental pieces among a variety of other activities.

“This contest gives students a chance to shine, show off their talents and earn scholarships for themselves and their school,” said Kelly Rippen, the college’s area dean of enrollment management. “We have so much academic, hands-on, creative and artistic talent in our area. It’s our pleasure to host these students and allow them to show what they can do.”

