Cody-Kilgore ends season at State

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Sophomore Claysen Davis, put up six points for the Cowboys against the Fighting Irish. Expectations were high when the Cowboys headed for Lincoln last Thursday. Their first opponent on the road to State was the Fighting Irish of Falls City Sacred Heart. The game was fast and short with the Irish winning, 63-20. Cowboys ended their season with a 12-9 record.

 

