Congratulations VHS Wrestlers!!!! Look out state!!!

This was the last bus for some of the VHS wrestlers to catch...The next bus will be February 15-17 when it heads out of Valentine to the sounds of sirens when the students who have made it to NSAA State Wrestling Tournament, held in Omaha February 15-17.

Coach Shane Allison said, “Our kids showed a lot of grit at Districts. It was a total team effort. It just goes to show, when the score is that close, how important every wrestler and every match are.

“That fact has been compounded this season with our lack of numbers. It should improve next year with a great crop of freshman coming in. For now the field is evened a little at state.

“Not very many teams qualified more kids than we did. I guarantee that no one has the quality that we do. I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to coach this group.”

